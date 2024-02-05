Toyota Motor (TM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $202.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $132.35 and a 1 year high of $202.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

