TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.16% of TopBuild worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $11.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.41. 59,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $383.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.