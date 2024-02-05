Toncoin (TON) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004840 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and $22.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016101 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,353.13 or 0.99912754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010997 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00177873 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,349,783 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,329,563.134869 with 3,458,053,094.968474 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05608937 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $25,058,579.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

