Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%) – (4.5%) to $4.55-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Timken Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Timken

TKR opened at $85.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 7,913.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

