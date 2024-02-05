Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 80283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 9.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.