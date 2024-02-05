Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $605.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $515.00 to $605.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $596.00.

TMO opened at $551.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.22 and its 200 day moving average is $513.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

