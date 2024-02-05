The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.10.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.52. 889,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,162. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.73. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

