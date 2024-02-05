The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $70.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

NXT opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,287,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.