Terril Brothers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 220,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,094. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

