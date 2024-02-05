Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 12,600 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises about 1.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,413 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $142,142.73. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,862,170.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 86,493 shares of company stock worth $2,875,419.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

EMO traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $35.38. 20,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

