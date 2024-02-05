Terril Brothers Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,077,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536,639. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

