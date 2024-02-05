Terril Brothers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.29. 9,818,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,586,573. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

