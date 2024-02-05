Terreno Realty (TRNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $236,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

