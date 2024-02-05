TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Hits $226.96 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $226.96 million and approximately $16.71 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00081420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,255,581 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,811,683 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

