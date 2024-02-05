TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of TEL opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

