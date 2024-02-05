TD Securities Downgrades BCE (TSE:BCE) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$57.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 target price on shares of BCE and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.17.

BCE opened at C$53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.16. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.1893004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

