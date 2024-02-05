TD Cowen Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $80.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

