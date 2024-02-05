Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 125,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.98. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $177.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.