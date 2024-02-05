Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

