Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,277 shares of company stock worth $55,549,581 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.50.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $436.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $454.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

