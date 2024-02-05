Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 98,697 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for 3.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 331,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 365,180 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 289,809 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 138,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 234,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,000. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

