Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 271 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 174,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.36. 160,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

