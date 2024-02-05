Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $104.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

