Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. 1,463,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

