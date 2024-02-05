Swiss National Bank Sells 165,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $114,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

