Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $136,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

