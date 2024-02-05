Swiss National Bank Has $107.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Sysco worth $107,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

