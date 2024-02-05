SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SuperCom
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.