SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

