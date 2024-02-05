Sunoco LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Sunoco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sunoco has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SUN opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $63.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sunoco

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.