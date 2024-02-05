StockNews.com Upgrades The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $622.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 50.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

