StockNews.com Upgrades The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $622.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 50.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Hackett Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.