StockNews.com Upgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

