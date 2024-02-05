StockNews.com Lowers LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

LCNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCNB Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LCNB by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LCNB by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LCNB by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

