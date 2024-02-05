StockNews.com Lowers LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
LCNB Stock Performance
NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
LCNB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LCNB Company Profile
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LCNB
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.