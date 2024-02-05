StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VJET opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

