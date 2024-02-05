StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.33. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

