StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $192.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

