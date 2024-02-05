StockNews.com Downgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get Calix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALX

Calix Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CALX opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.