StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %
CNSL stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.