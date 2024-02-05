StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNSL stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

