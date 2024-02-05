StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

