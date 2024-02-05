StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Airgain by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

