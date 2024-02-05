StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Trading Down 3.8 %
AIRG opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
