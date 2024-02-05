Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 5th (ABBV, ABNB, ANET, AON, AP.UN, AXS, BDX, BKNG, CAH, CB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 5th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $181.00 to $189.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $215.00 to $325.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $342.00 to $325.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$22.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $301.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $201.00 to $206.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $204.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $192.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $500.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $280.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $113.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $163.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $75.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $4.30. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $809.00 to $907.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $224.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $98.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $625.00 to $800.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $558.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $48.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $139.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $580.00 to $596.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $515.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $398.00 to $446.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $253.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $72.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

