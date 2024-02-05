Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.92

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 30657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Stingray Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.31. The stock has a market cap of C$351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. In related news, insider Mavrik Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. 22.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

