Stiles Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $26.74. 16,037,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,578,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

