Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 5,356 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

INTC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.82. 11,859,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,106,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

