Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 2,533 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after acquiring an additional 253,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after acquiring an additional 971,319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.93 during trading hours on Monday. 279,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,994. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0521 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

