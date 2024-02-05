Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 932 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,336. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

