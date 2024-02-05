Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 272 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.69. 76,031,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,104,070. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $572.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average of $238.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

