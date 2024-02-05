Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

