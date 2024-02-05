Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $643,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.32. 180,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,863. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $212.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

