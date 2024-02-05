Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $612,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $6.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.50. 872,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average is $392.55. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

