Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $472,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,241. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $289.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $276.25 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

